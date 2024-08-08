Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) CAO Dennis W. Liu Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,581.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 303.6% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,199,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after buying an additional 902,436 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth about $1,238,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at $592,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YOU shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clear Secure

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.