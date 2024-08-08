Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson Sells 7,500 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,227 shares in the company, valued at $755,732.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Clear Secure Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of YOU stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 968.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

