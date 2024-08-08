Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson Sells 7,500 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,227 shares in the company, valued at $755,732.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Clear Secure Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of YOU stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.58.
Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 968.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.
