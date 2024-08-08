Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Clear Secure updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of YOU opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $25.72.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In related news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,581.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,732.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,581.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

