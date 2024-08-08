CLS Holdings plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.60 (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CLS Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON CLI opened at GBX 91.30 ($1.17) on Thursday. CLS has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.20 ($1.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.87. The stock has a market cap of £362.84 million, a P/E ratio of -142.86 and a beta of 0.95.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.

