CLS Holdings plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.60 (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CLS Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of LON CLI opened at GBX 91.30 ($1.17) on Thursday. CLS has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.20 ($1.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.87. The stock has a market cap of £362.84 million, a P/E ratio of -142.86 and a beta of 0.95.
About CLS
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CLS
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Alphabet Stock: Why Now’s The Time To Be Greedy
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Reddit Stock Confirms More Upside Potential for Upcoming Quarters
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Rivian is Heading Back to $10 or Lower: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.