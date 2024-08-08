CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.99 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 81,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,625.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,659.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,203 shares of company stock valued at $462,002. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.