Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.96

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and traded as low as $11.90. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 47,299 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
