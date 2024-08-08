Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.96

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and traded as low as $11.90. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 47,299 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $99,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

