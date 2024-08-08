Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) PT Set at C$1.80 by Raymond James

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$1.80 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Colabor Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Colabor Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GCL opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. Colabor Group has a 12 month low of C$0.88 and a 12 month high of C$1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.20.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Colabor Group had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of C$161.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$162.20 million. Research analysts predict that Colabor Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

