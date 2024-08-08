Colin Lindley Sells 2,773 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Colin Lindley sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.42, for a total value of C$164,761.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 697 shares in the company, valued at C$41,413.16.
Shares of TRP opened at C$59.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$44.70 and a 12-month high of C$60.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.09.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.69%.
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
