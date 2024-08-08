Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RH were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in RH by 1,304.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in RH by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $3,274,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in RH by 221.1% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $248.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $403.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.85.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RH. Loop Capital decreased their target price on RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.79.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

