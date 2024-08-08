Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000.

Shares of ABG opened at $227.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.40 and a 1-year high of $277.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.53.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.31 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

