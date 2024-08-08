Comerica Bank Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Avnet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,175,000 after purchasing an additional 157,709 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 210,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Avnet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,083,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,605,000 after buying an additional 41,951 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 29,884 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,950,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,918,000 after buying an additional 519,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,587.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,843.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,957 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Trading Down 0.6 %

Avnet Dividend Announcement

AVT opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.67 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

