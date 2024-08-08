Comerica Bank Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 42,973 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,338,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $128.26 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $136.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 712.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRPT

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $792,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,333.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.