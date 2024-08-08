Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of WSFS Financial worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 7,791.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 164,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.48 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.04%. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

In related news, insider J. Bacci Arthur 8,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 12,663 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $715,712.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider J. Bacci Arthur 8,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WSFS Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

