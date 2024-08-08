Comerica Bank Sells 1,934 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 88.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 121,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FELE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $575,429.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,460,637.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $575,429.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,093 shares in the company, valued at $10,460,637.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,489. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE stock opened at $95.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.61 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.88.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

