Comerica Bank Sells 5,404 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Terex were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Terex by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Terex by 232.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at $203,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Terex Stock Performance

TEX stock opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush acquired 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,995.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andra Rush acquired 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,995.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

