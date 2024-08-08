Comerica Bank Sells 7,899 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,899 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.51 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTCH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

