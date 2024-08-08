Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

CCU has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.60 to $13.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $796.75 million for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 6.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 43,091.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

