Comparing Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya and Microsoft are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tuya and Microsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuya -17.53% -2.82% -2.58% Microsoft 35.96% 35.95% 18.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tuya and Microsoft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuya 0 0 2 0 3.00 Microsoft 0 2 33 0 2.94

Valuation & Earnings

Tuya currently has a consensus price target of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 84.93%. Microsoft has a consensus price target of $487.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.31%. Given Tuya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tuya is more favorable than Microsoft.

This table compares Tuya and Microsoft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuya $229.99 million 3.20 -$60.31 million ($0.08) -18.25 Microsoft $245.12 billion 12.08 $72.36 billion $11.55 34.50

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than Tuya. Tuya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microsoft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Tuya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Microsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Tuya shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Microsoft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tuya has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microsoft has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microsoft beats Tuya on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also offers cloud-based software value-added services that provides end users with smart features, such as cloud storage; and Cube Smart Private Cloud Solution which enables conglomerates to build their own autonomous and controllable IoT platforms; and could-based services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. In addition, the company provides smart solutions for IoT devices that integrates software capabilities; and enables developers to activate an IoT ecosystem of brands, OEMs, partners, and end users to engage and communicate through a range of smart devices, as well as sells finished smart devices. It offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, renewable energy, education, agriculture, outdoors and sport, and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services. This segment also provides LinkedIn; and dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, power apps, and power automate; and on-premises ERP and CRM applications. The Intelligent Cloud segment offers server products and cloud services, such as azure and other cloud services; SQL and windows server, visual studio, system center, and related client access licenses, as well as nuance and GitHub; and enterprise services including enterprise support services, industry solutions, and nuance professional services. The More Personal Computing segment offers Windows, including windows OEM licensing and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; Windows commercial comprising volume licensing of the Windows operating system, windows cloud services, and other Windows commercial offerings; patent licensing; and windows Internet of Things; and devices, such as surface, HoloLens, and PC accessories. Additionally, this segment provides gaming, which includes Xbox hardware and content, and first- and third-party content; Xbox game pass and other subscriptions, cloud gaming, advertising, third-party disc royalties, and other cloud services; and search and news advertising, which includes Bing, Microsoft News and Edge, and third-party affiliates. The company sells its products through OEMs, distributors, and resellers; and directly through digital marketplaces, online, and retail stores. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

