Comparing Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH)

Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Oliveda International has a beta of -0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oliveda International and PSQ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oliveda International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PSQ $8.77 million 8.12 -$53.33 million ($24.27) -0.10

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oliveda International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PSQ.

17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oliveda International and PSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oliveda International N/A N/A N/A PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oliveda International and PSQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oliveda International 0 0 0 0 N/A PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00

PSQ has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 197.62%. Given PSQ’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than Oliveda International.

Summary

PSQ beats Oliveda International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oliveda International

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

