Comparing Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) & OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)

OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Free Report) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OI and Orbsat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OI $1.94 billion 0.00 -$1.58 billion N/A N/A Orbsat $7.19 million 0.92 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

Orbsat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

8.4% of Orbsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Orbsat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

OI has a beta of -16.53, suggesting that its share price is 1,753% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OI and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OI N/A N/A N/A Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OI and Orbsat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OI 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

About OI

Oi S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Brazil and internationally. The company offers fixed telephony services; domestic and international long-distance services; and maintenance and repair services. It also provides call center and telemarketing, Internet, network, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and financial, and payment and credit system services, as well as consulting services. In addition, it engages in the investment management activities. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

