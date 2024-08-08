Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COMP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $72,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,570,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,952,173.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

COMP opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.89. Compass has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

