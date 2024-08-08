Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Major Shareholder Sells $49,200.20 in Stock

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 35,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $49,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,901,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Complete Solaria Price Performance
NASDAQ CSLR opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.
Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Complete Solaria, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Complete Solaria
Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.
