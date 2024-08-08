CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 113.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

CMPO opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. CompoSecure has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $30,888,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $30,888,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $19,292,422.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 205.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CompoSecure by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

