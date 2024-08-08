CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.
CompX International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
CompX International Price Performance
Shares of CompX International stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. CompX International has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised CompX International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About CompX International
CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.
