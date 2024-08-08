CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

CIX opened at $23.64 on Thursday. CompX International has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $291.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.76.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter. CompX International had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in CompX International Inc. ( NYSE:CIX Free Report ) by 998.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in CompX International were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

