CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
CompX International Price Performance
CIX opened at $23.64 on Thursday. CompX International has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $291.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.76.
CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter. CompX International had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 12.14%.
CompX International Company Profile
CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.
