Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.98

Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.98 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.81 ($0.02). Concepta PLC (CPT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.98 ($0.03), with a volume of 28,264,377 shares changing hands.

Concepta PLC (CPT.L) Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 7.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.98.

About Concepta PLC (CPT.L)

(Get Free Report)

Concepta PLC, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products help women with unexplained infertility to concieve. The company offers MYLO, a home-use personalized fertility tracking and pregnancy self-testing system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concepta PLC (CPT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concepta PLC (CPT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.