Connexion Mobility Ltd (ASX:CXZ) Insider Gregory(Greg) Ross Buys 1,538,339 Shares of Stock

Connexion Mobility Ltd (ASX:CXZ – Get Free Report) insider Gregory(Greg) Ross purchased 1,538,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,150.17 ($29,967.64).

Connexion Mobility Price Performance

About Connexion Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Connexion Mobility Ltd develops and commercializes fleet management software for the automotive industry in Australia, the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Its product portfolio includes OnTRAC, which manages the courtesy transportation program; and the Connexion platform designed with OEM-agnostic functionality to franchise and multi-franchise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Connexion Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connexion Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.