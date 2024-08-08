Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Conn’s Stock Up 71.2 %

CONN opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conn’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in Conn’s by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 120,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

