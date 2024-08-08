Consolidated Water (CWCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Water to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $26.69 on Thursday. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $67,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,524,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

