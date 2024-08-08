Contrasting ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) and Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS)

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) and Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARQ and Artemis Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARQ $100.12 million 1.97 -$12.25 million ($0.27) -20.22 Artemis Therapeutics $310,000.00 0.76 -$1.36 million N/A N/A

Artemis Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARQ.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARQ -8.15% -4.65% -3.51% Artemis Therapeutics -299.54% N/A -425.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of ARQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of ARQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ARQ has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artemis Therapeutics has a beta of -1.92, indicating that its stock price is 292% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ARQ and Artemis Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARQ 0 0 0 0 N/A Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ARQ beats Artemis Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARQ

Arq, Inc. produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control. Its products are used in various applications, including water treatment, ground water remediation, soil sediments, air emissions, and asphalt additives. The company was formerly known as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Arq, Inc. in February 2024. Arq, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Artemis Therapeutics

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops new treatments for serious and life-threatening infections. It Includes cytomegalovirus and malaria. The company was founded on April 22, 1997 and was headquartered in New York, NY.

