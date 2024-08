Contrasting Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) & ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD)

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD – Get Free Report) and Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.9% of Bruush Oral Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Bruush Oral Care shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Bruush Oral Care’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $610,000.00 0.00 -$81.15 million N/A N/A Bruush Oral Care $2.92 million 0.00 N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Bruush Oral Care has higher revenue and earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bruush Oral Care has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ReShape Lifesciences and Bruush Oral Care, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Bruush Oral Care 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Bruush Oral Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -668.58% -163.22% -52.10% Bruush Oral Care N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bruush Oral Care beats ReShape Lifesciences on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy; and Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Bruush Oral Care

Bruush Oral Care Inc., an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers BrĂ¼ush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills. The company sells its products through its website www.bruush.com. Bruush Oral Care Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

