Contrasting BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) & Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF)

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BT Brands has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mitchells & Butlers and BT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 0 0 N/A BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A BT Brands -9.13% -13.91% -8.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of BT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of BT Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and BT Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitchells & Butlers $3.07 billion 0.75 -$4.91 million N/A N/A BT Brands $14.20 million 0.64 -$890,000.00 ($0.21) -6.93

BT Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mitchells & Butlers.

Summary

Mitchells & Butlers beats BT Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, property management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

