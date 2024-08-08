Contrasting Meta Data (NYSE:AIU) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY)

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) and Meta Data (NYSE:AIU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdy and Meta Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -14.49% -41.24% -26.63% Meta Data N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Nerdy has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Data has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

39.1% of Nerdy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Meta Data shares are held by institutional investors. 31.4% of Nerdy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Meta Data shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nerdy and Meta Data’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $197.95 million 1.31 -$40.17 million ($0.28) -5.27 Meta Data $32.43 million 2.71 $694.49 million N/A N/A

Meta Data has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nerdy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nerdy and Meta Data, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 1 5 0 2.83 Meta Data 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nerdy currently has a consensus price target of $4.82, indicating a potential upside of 226.88%. Given Nerdy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Meta Data.

Summary

Nerdy beats Meta Data on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group tutoring, large format classes, tutor chat, essay review, adaptive assessment, and self-study tools. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through education systems. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Meta Data

Meta Data Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates K-12 after-school education platform that focuses on young children mathematics training services and FasTrack English services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include Artificial Intelligent Education (AIE), a smart training system incorporating virtual reality, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other technologies to facilitate the teaching and training process; Artificial Intelligent Universe (AIU), provides software and hardware infrastructure (IAAS) to Metaverse business operators or individual users targeted to improve the accessibility of rendering modes through cloud computing and edge computing algorithms and computing power to improve the virtual world; and smart ID card services. It also provides technical services, including simulation teaching modules, 3D teaching modules, virtual reality modules, etc. for smart education business operation service providers, as well as digital services; project completion inspection services; and customer acceptance services. The company was formerly known as OneSmart International Education Group Limited and changed its name to Meta Data Limited in April 2022. Meta Data Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong.

