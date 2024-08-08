Contrasting Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) & NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) and NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Provident Bancorp and NB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 NB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Provident Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.89%. NB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.87%. Given NB Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NB Bancorp is more favorable than Provident Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $57.07 million 3.07 $10.95 million $0.84 11.81 NB Bancorp $116.10 million 6.35 $9.82 million N/A N/A

This table compares Provident Bancorp and NB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Provident Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NB Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of NB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and NB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 7.28% 3.18% 0.41% NB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats NB Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

About NB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. It also invests in securities consisting of U.S. treasury and federal agency securities, government-sponsored residential mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.