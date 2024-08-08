Contrasting Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) and GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) and GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Shimano has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shimano and GN Store Nord A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimano $3.38 billion 4.78 $434.11 million $0.51 35.31 GN Store Nord A/S $2.63 billion 1.39 $33.11 million $1.60 45.29

Analyst Ratings

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than GN Store Nord A/S. Shimano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN Store Nord A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Shimano and GN Store Nord A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimano 0 0 0 0 N/A GN Store Nord A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. GN Store Nord A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Shimano pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GN Store Nord A/S pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shimano is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shimano and GN Store Nord A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimano 12.62% 8.74% 8.03% GN Store Nord A/S 2.95% 12.42% 3.94%

Summary

Shimano beats GN Store Nord A/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, Danavox, BlueParrott, FalCom, and SteelSeries brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

