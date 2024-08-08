ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNVVY. UBS Group raised shares of ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays raised shares of ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

