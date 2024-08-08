Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Releases Earnings Results

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMTGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31, Yahoo Finance reports. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 million.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CMT opened at $15.77 on Thursday. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $144.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Transactions at Core Molding Technologies

In related news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 2,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $44,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $589,201.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 1,696 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $32,512.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $637,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,726 shares of company stock valued at $850,887. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

