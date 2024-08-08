Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $8.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.