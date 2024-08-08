Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

