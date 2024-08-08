Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Cut to $925.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $950.00 to $925.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COST. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.04.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $819.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $843.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $774.12. The company has a market cap of $363.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $530.56 and a one year high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,131 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 27.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the second quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc now owns 681 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

