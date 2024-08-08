CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for CPI Card Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for CPI Card Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

PMTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of CPI Card Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

PMTS opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. CPI Card Group has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $278.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.15.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). CPI Card Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CPI Card Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CPI Card Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in CPI Card Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 120,534 shares of CPI Card Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $2,197,334.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,193,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,916,200.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

