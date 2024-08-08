Craig Hallum Cuts Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $199.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $229.00 to $199.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.31.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $114.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chart Industries has a one year low of $109.48 and a one year high of $184.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.20, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Chart Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

