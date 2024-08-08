Craig Hallum Lowers Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) to Hold

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.46% from the company’s previous close.

Sonos Price Performance

Sonos stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. Sonos has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $19.76.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $252.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.48 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonos will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 7,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $113,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,725.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 7,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $113,631.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 371,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,725.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 10,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,857 shares of company stock worth $1,597,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 376.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 138.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

