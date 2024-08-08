Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 93.24% from the company’s current price.

CRGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 2.32. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.28. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $657.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.44 million. Analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Crescent Energy by 444.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,775,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 22,968.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,658,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,328,000 after buying an additional 3,642,584 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,731,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,308,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,775,000 after buying an additional 1,137,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.