Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRTO. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Criteo from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.80.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $45.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $471.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $250,013.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,565,943.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $36,884.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,989,760.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $250,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,565,943.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,003 shares of company stock worth $812,355. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Criteo by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Criteo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

