Critical Comparison: PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -572.69% -110.25% Silk Road Medical -29.02% -35.47% -20.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of PolyPid shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

PolyPid has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for PolyPid and Silk Road Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 1 0 3.00 Silk Road Medical 2 7 1 0 1.90

PolyPid presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 300.00%. Silk Road Medical has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential downside of 20.55%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PolyPid and Silk Road Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$23.86 million ($12.64) -0.28 Silk Road Medical $185.49 million 5.75 -$55.74 million ($1.37) -19.75

PolyPid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PolyPid beats Silk Road Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

