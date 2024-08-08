Critical Contrast: Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) vs. EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and EastGroup Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 23.73% 8.25% 4.50% EastGroup Properties 37.16% 8.69% 4.98%

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $5.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 123.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties pays out 110.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and EastGroup Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 2 9 6 0 2.24 EastGroup Properties 0 7 6 0 2.46

Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus price target of $145.56, indicating a potential downside of 3.57%. EastGroup Properties has a consensus price target of $186.85, indicating a potential upside of 3.61%. Given EastGroup Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EastGroup Properties is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and EastGroup Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $2.17 billion 8.11 $552.81 million $4.77 31.64 EastGroup Properties $608.99 million 14.26 $200.49 million $4.61 39.12

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than EastGroup Properties. Mid-America Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats Mid-America Apartment Communities on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2023, MAA had ownership interest in 102,662 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 20,000 to 100,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. The Company's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 59 million square feet.

