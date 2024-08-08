Critical Survey: Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) versus ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ)

ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ – Get Free Report) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Global and Aclarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Global N/A N/A N/A Aclarion -10,246.33% -2,554.98% -251.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of ACI Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Aclarion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

ACI Global has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclarion has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for ACI Global and Aclarion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aclarion has a consensus target price of $1.60, indicating a potential upside of 468.79%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACI Global and Aclarion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aclarion $60,048.00 38.43 -$4.91 million N/A N/A

ACI Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aclarion.

Summary

ACI Global beats Aclarion on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACI Global

ACI Global Corporation, a development stage company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of proprietary technology for the production of synthetic rubber powder and thermoplastic elastomers under Micropowder trade name in the United States. It intends to utilize Micropowder technology in its chemical composition and for the manufacture of rubber and elastomers that are used in tire plastic industries. ACI Global was founded in 1997 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

