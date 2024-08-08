Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Crown were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Crown by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,195. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Stock Up 0.7 %

Crown stock opened at $85.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.05. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.98.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Crown

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.