CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Strong-Buy

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.80.

Get CSX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 2.7% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in CSX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.